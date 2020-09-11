Justice Department caved to Trump ‘pressure campaign’ to drop Michael Flynn prosecution, lawyer charges

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 18, 2018.

A former federal judge said in a court filing Friday that the Justice Department's unusual effort to dismiss its prosecution of former national security advisor Michael Flynn seems like a "corrupt and politically motivated favor" done after pressure by President Donald Trump.

Former judge John Gleeson's harsh words came as he urged the judge in Flynn's case, Emmet Sullivan, to reject the Department of Justice's request to drop its prosecution and then sentence Flynn for his crime of lying to the FBI.

Gleeson, who is now an attorney in private practice, was appointed by Sullivan earlier this year to argue against the DOJ's effort, which is pending in Washington federal court.

In his filing, Gleeson wrote that the Justice Department, in its own court records seeking a dismissal, "makes virtually no effort to deny or rebut the powerful evidence that its ... motion improperly seeks to place this Court's imprimatur on a corrupt, politically motivated favor for the President's friend and ally."

Gleeson wrote that the Justice Department had made "patently pretextual attempts to justify what is plainly a corrupt political errand for the President."

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general who briefly served as Trump's national security advisor, pleaded guilty nearly three years ago to lying to FBI agents about his discussions with a Russian diplomat in the weeks leading up to Trump's inauguration.

He has yet to be sentenced in the case. For more than a year, he has tried to undo his conviction by arguing misconduct by prosecutors and the FBI.

The Justice Department until several months ago had fought against Flynn's effort. But then it abruptly asked that the case be dismissed.

Then-interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, argued in the dismissal request that the FBI's interview of Flynn was not justified by a counterintelligence investigation and that his lies about what he said to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak were not "material" to that probe.