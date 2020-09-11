Kroger CEO sees prices stabilizing, cooking demand lasting: Our customers 'actually enjoy it'

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said Friday the pandemic-related spike in food prices is subsiding, while the at-home cooking trend is here to stay even after the coronavirus situation improves.

"As we look forward, we see lower inflation than what it's been over the last several months. It's one of the reasons why we didn't pass through all of the inflation that we incurred in the second quarter," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"When you look at meat especially, and some of those areas, ... we do not see the inflation the way it was earlier in the year as the plants come back on," he said. "There's plenty of raw materials supply out there. It's just a matter of the plants being able to process it."

On the other hand, McMullen said he believes the increase in cooking that was sparked by the Covid-19 outbreak — as restaurants were forced to shutter their dining rooms and lockdown orders kept families cooped up at home — will outlast the health crisis.

"When we talk to our customers, what they tell us — and it's fascinating — if they have young kid they love baking with their kids, and it's something they enjoy doing together. If they have older kids, it's like, 'Well, we really enjoy time together,'" said McMullen, whose comments followed Kroger's strong earnings report earlier Friday.

"So everything that we can see, it's something that will be a long-term trend because people have, one, learned how to cook and, two, found they really enjoy it. And the other thing that's special, is when families eat as a family, they stay together. The kids don't get into as much trouble. Those kinds of things," he added. "But for us the thing that gives us the most excitement, our customers are telling us they actually enjoy it."

The Cincinnati-based grocer reported earnings before the bell Friday that surpassed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines. Revenues checked in at $30.49 billion, when analysts were looking for $29.95 billion. Earnings per share of $0.73 beat forecasts of $0.55.