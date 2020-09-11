Destructive wildfires tear through U.S. West Coast, prompt widespread evacuations in Oregon

Dozens of major wildfires are burning through the U.S. West Coast, destroying hundreds of homes and wiping out entire neighborhoods in two towns in Oregon.

More than 3 million acres have burned in California, a record in state history. The August Complex that started from a series of lightning strikes last month has become the biggest wildfire in California's history.

"The debate is over around climate change, just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes. It's not an intellectual debate. It's not even debateable any longer," California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday. "We're experiencing what so many people predicted decades ago."

Newsom on Friday said he is directing his administration to speed up California's environmental goals, which he says aren't enough, as well as pushing to invest more in green energy.

The Ashland Police Department in Oregon has opened an arson investigation for the Almeda Fire, which killed two people and decimated two towns. The death toll from the Almeda Fire is expected to rise as search teams look through the destruction.

Four people died from the fires in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died from the blazes in Washington state. A fire has also killed at least 10 people in California, the Butte County Sheriff's Office reported on Thursday evening. Officials are still searching for missing people. There have been at least 20 fatalities so far from the fires and the death toll is expected to rise.