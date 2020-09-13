Op-Ed: Biden has a plan to rally the world’s democracies and tackle threats together

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 20, 2020.

The United States was still staggering from the Great Depression when polio-stricken Franklin Delano Roosevelt walked slowly and painfully to the podium at the East Portico of the Capitol to deliver his first inaugural speech on March 4, 1933.

The country's GDP had fallen a third between 1929 and 1933, the stock market had lost 90% of its value, and the country had spiraled from full employment to 25% jobless. Just over a month earlier, Adolf Hitler had risen to power in Germany, and was already well on his way to establishing total control of the Third Reich, adding the Weimar Republic to the increasingly crowded graveyard of post-World War I democracies.

Early in the speech, FDR delivered the line enshrined in history that underscored the collective anxiousness of the nation he was addressing. "So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear," said Roosevelt, pausing for dramatic impact, "is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance."

Yet the loudest cheer came not there, nor when Roosevelt excoriated the "money changers," and condemned the "callous and selfish wrong-doing" of bankers and businessmen. Nor did it follow his praise for the enduring strength of the U.S. Constitution, which itself was in danger, as "the most superbly enduring political mechanism the modern world has produced."

Most troubling to his wife Eleanor, the most robust audience response came near the end of the speech, when Roosevelt vowed, with a grim countenance he had maintained throughout, that if all other measures he proposed proved inadequate, he would ask Congress for "broad Executive power to wage a war against the emergency, as great as the power that would be given to me if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe."

That same afternoon in her new quarters at the White House, the First Lady slowly drew off her gloves and told her friend Lorena Hickock, one of the best-known female American journalists of her time, that she found the inauguration "very, very solemn and a little terrifying." Speaking quietly, the First Lady particularly worried about the crowd's delirious embrace of the possibility of wartime powers.

"You felt they would do anything — if only someone would tell them what to do," she said.

It is at this time when a newly elected U.S. president is again about to shape global history, for better or worse, that I took this summer to reflect upon lessons of a past when the United States faced economic threats, political divisions and rising authoritarian dangers that at times seemed insuperable.