Bangladesh faces twin crises as coronavirus deals new blow to flood-battered nation

A family takes temporary shelter at the community clinic after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Assasuni, Satkhira district, Bangladesh. Taken on 5 June 2020. Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury | SOPA Images/LightRocket | Getty Images

Bangladesh is confronting a twin crisis of extreme weather disasters, and a pandemic that's killed thousands so far. In addition to battling its heaviest rainfall in recent years, the South Asian nation is also struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has hampered recovery efforts and dealt a blow to job prospects. The people who are most vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic are the same people who are "living on the front lines of climate change," said Afsari Begum, senior specialist for disaster risk reduction at the development charity, Practical Action. "We're concerned that a lot of people will be pushed further into poverty because of Coronavirus. If communities are battered by intense storms and floods that destroy or damage homes, agricultural land, schools and hospitals, it will only make things worse," she said in a report commissioned by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance, which aims to help countries build their flood resilience.

Extreme weather

We see desperate workers willing to accept very low wages in extremely dangerous conditions, with no serious health and safety protections, let alone social distancing measures or personal protective equipment. Jon Hartough country director for Bangladesh, Solidarity Center

However, this year, economic stagnation and job losses amid Covid-19 have forced workers to return to their flood-prone villages, where there are even fewer economic opportunities. This has devastated remittance flows from overseas and Bangladesh's urban centers. Many more of Bangladesh's rural poor are afraid to take shelter at evacuation centers, with some even opting to live on their rooftops to escape the waters instead, said Begum, who said they fear losing what little land they own. Yet, their tenuous grip on their sole life asset is steadily slipping away. Over the years, rising sea levels have resulted in fresh water supply being infiltrated by salt water and affecting agricultural production. In addition, soil erosion has ravaged their land due to climate change, forcing them to increasingly prioritize fresh water for irrigation and their livestock, while traveling further to find safe drinking water for their own households.

'Vicious cycle' of poverty and disaster

By 2050, rising sea levels will forcibly displace 18 million Bangladeshis from their homes and submerge almost a fifth of the nation's land mass, according to the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, a non-governmental research institution. Bangladesh is already experiencing waves of forced migration, with over 400,000 people alone flocking to Dhaka annually in part due to the loss of land and dwindling economic opportunities, according to the World Bank, which cited the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

After some time, these poor people … stopped caring about what is going to happen. They see really very little difference between starvation and dying from the virus. Afsari Begum Practical Action

When Bangladesh reopened hundreds of garment factories in April, thousands of desperate workers flocked back to overcrowded industrial areas, including the capital of Dhaka, which currently has the bulk of the country's reported coronavirus infections. "We see desperate workers willing to accept very low wages in extremely dangerous conditions, with no serious health and safety protections, let alone social distancing measures or personal protective equipment," said Jon Hartough, country director for Bangladesh at the labor advocacy non-profit firm, Solidarity Center. "It is a vicious cycle of poverty, disaster and recovery," said Rahman, adding that the cumulative effect of one shock after another is taking its toll on Bangladeshi locals, whose meager life savings have dried up. Begum agreed, saying: "After some time, these poor people … stopped caring about what is going to happen. They see really very little difference between starvation and dying from the virus."

Uncertainty of climate change