GM conducted 'appropriate diligence' on $2 billion Nikola deal, CEO Mary Barra says

General Motors conducted "appropriate diligence" regarding a $2 billion deal with electric vehicle start-up Nikola, GM CEO Mary Barra said Monday. Barra's comments are a response to increased scrutiny of Nikola following fraud claims made last week by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. Nikola on Monday disputed several of the claims but didn't deny some of its actions, including a staged video showing a semitruck that appeared to be functional but wasn't. "The company has worked with a lot of different partners and we're a very capable team that has done the appropriate diligence," Barra said during a conference Monday with RBC Capital Markets. She referred any specific questions about the claims to Nikola. The Hindenburg report was released last week, days after the announcement of a non-cash agreement, which includes GM producing the upcoming Nikola Badger electric pickup.

GM spokesman Jim Cain declined to elaborate on the type of diligence the automaker conducted other than to say it was a "thorough review of business, legal and technical matters." Automakers such as GM typically conduct extensive research ahead of partnering or announcing such deals with companies. The Hindenburg report – called "Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America" – uses the Nikola-GM deal as an endpoint but the claims do not directly involve GM. As part of the deal, Nikola will exchange $2 billion in newly issued common stock for the in-kind services and access to GM's global safety-tested and validated parts and components. Nikola also will pay up to $700 million to GM for production costs.

Nikola Motor Company Badger pickup truck Source: Nikola Motor Company