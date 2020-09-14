Chinese internet firms have less to lose than telcos when it comes to U.S. threats, analyst says

Sheldon Cooper | LightRocket | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — China's internet companies may be more insulated from a fallout between the U.S. and China than telecommunication equipment companies like Huawei, a CLSA tech analyst told CNBC on Monday. That's because they do not rely on international suppliers for parts and technology to make their products — unlike telecom companies in the mainland, Elinor Leung, China internet analyst at the brokerage firm, said on "Squawk Box Asia." "The impact for the Chinese internet companies ... is going to be smaller compared to the telecom equipment industry because there's no value chain overseas. Over 80% to 90% of their revenue is in China, so, it's relatively difficult to affect," Leung said. "They rely on their own technologies." Some of China's top internet companies are publicly listed in the U.S. — including Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase. In recent months, they have launched secondary listings in Hong Kong. Some analysts say that acts as a backup in case they get delisted on Wall Street if they don't comply with proposed U.S. legislation.

Future of TikTok