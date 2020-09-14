Sanctions against Turkey over Mediterranean gas drilling wouldn't achieve much, former EU ambassador says

LONDON — The European Union will not go as far as to impose sanctions on Turkey, one regional expert told CNBC, despite Ankara's controversial activity in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey, Greece and Cyprus have been at odds over the former's exploration of energy resources in parts of Eastern Mediterranean waters that both Athens and Nicosia claim are part of their own territory. The countries and territories of this region include Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Libya.



The dispute, which goes back over four decades, has escalated in recent weeks. Turkey's pursuit to expand its oil and gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean even resulted in a minor collision between two frigates last month.

Greece, increasingly angry at what it describes as "illegal" activity by Turkey, has called on its EU partners to impose "tough sanctions" on Ankara. EU leaders will be discussing the standoff between NATO members at an emergency meeting in two weeks' time.

For its part, Turkey has claimed it has every right to prospect in the contested waters and accuses Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of maritime resources.

"Leaders cannot do anything else but reinstate their solidarity with Greece," Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Turkey, told CNBC earlier this month.

"Sanctions would not give much result here," he said.