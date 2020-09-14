General Motors to unveil Hummer EV pickup with 'crab mode' in October

General Motors will reveal the GMC Hummer EV – its first all-electric pickup – in October, roughly a year ahead of it arriving in dealer showrooms to compete in what's expected to be the industry's newest, hotly contested segment.

The Hummer EV pickup will be the first vehicle to feature the automaker's next-generation Ultium battery system. It will compete against a host of electric pickups expected from Tesla, Ford Motor and several start-up companies such as Rivian.

The Hummer is expected to be among the first to market in the unproven segment as the Detroit automakers attempt to retain leadership positions for U.S. pickup sales, which the companies have dominated for a century.