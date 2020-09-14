The pandemic's effect on education is not being discussed enough, says Indonesian minister

SINGAPORE — There's not enough discussion globally about the coronavirus pandemic's effect on students' learning as schools are closed to prevent further spread of the virus, Indonesia's Education Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim told CNBC on Monday. "A lot of people keep mentioning about the health crisis and about the economic crisis that's caused by the pandemic but not enough people are talking about the educational crisis, the learning crisis that is happening all around the world, not just in Indonesia," the minister told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." "So we really have to find the right balance between ... the health crisis as well as the educational crisis as leaders," he said ahead of the virtual Singapore Summit happening this week.

Students from a school in Surabaya, Indonesia's East Java province, attend in-person lessons under strict health protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. Budiono | Sijori images | Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Currently, schools in more than 50 countries remain fully closed, affecting over 870 million students globally, according to data by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO. To ensure that students can continue their education during school closures, many countries moved teaching online. But the arrangement could leave some students behind, especially those who have limited access to the internet — a problem that experts said could exacerbate income inequalities in the long run.

Indonesia's challenge

In archipelagic Indonesia, the challenge of making sure all students have access to remote learning is "enormous," said Makarim. "I think everywhere in the world — not just in Indonesia — distance learning will at least in the short term have a negative impact on educational outcomes and qualities because it takes a long, long time for people to adapt to new way of teaching and learning," he said. "This in Indonesia is even more acute because of the huge diversity of geographic challenges, infrastructural challenges," he added. "The challenges are enormous, really."