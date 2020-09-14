Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, Nikola & more

Ted Sarandos attends the Ted Sarandos panel during Netflix 'See What's Next' event at Villa Miani on April 18, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell:

Netflix — Shares of the streaming video giant ticked up just under 1% in extended trading after KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of the company with an overweight rating. The firm said in a note that Netflix was a "winner in over-the-top video" and set a price target of $590 per share on the stock. The target is nearly 24% above where shares closed on Monday.

Nikola — The electric car stock sank 7% in extended trading following a Bloomberg News report that the Securities and Exchange Commission will examine the company after a short seller report. The company released a statement earlier on Monday aimed at refuting accusations made by the short seller. Nikola said that the report had "dozens" of inaccuracies and that it had contacted the SEC.

Camping World Holdings — Shares of the outdoors company rose more than 5% in extended trading after Camping World released an outlook for 2021 and goals for the years ahead. The company said it aims to grow revenue from its Good Sam Members service by 10% per member over the next three years and will launch two new marketplaces next spring.