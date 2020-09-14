U.S. Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor vaccine news

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday as investors monitored news of a potential vaccine against Covid-19.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 0.18% to trade at 0.6658%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped by 8 basis points to 1.4142%. Yields move inversely to prices.

On Sunday, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said that a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States before the year-end. In addition, AstraZeneca has resumed its phase three trials over the weekend, after suspending them earlier in the week due to safety concerns.

There is no economic data scheduled for Monday.