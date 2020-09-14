YouTube announces TikTok competitor in India, where TikTok is banned

YouTube on Monday unveiled Shorts, a short-form video feature that's aiming to directly compete with TikTok.

YouTube said it will launch an early beta of Shorts in India over the next few days, before expanding to other countries.

India is a good place for YouTube to launch Shorts. The country banned Chinese-owned TikTok and 58 other apps in June when it said that the apps were "engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India." Before it was banned, roughly 30% of TikTok's two billion downloads came from India, according to Sensor Tower.