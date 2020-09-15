Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Apple event live updates: Apple Watch adding oxygen sensor

Kif Leswing
Jessica Bursztynsky
Todd Haselton

This is a blog about Apple's product event where a new iPad and Apple Watch are expected.

CEO Tim Cook waves while arriving on stage during a previous Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple will launch new products during a streamed event from its Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday. Apple's product launch event starts at 1 p.m. ET and CNBC will be providing live updates here as news breaks.

Analysts are expecting new Apple Watch models with additional health sensors and faster processors, as well as a redesigned iPad Air with a larger screen. The tagline on media invitations to the virtual event is "Time Flies," a reference to the watch. 

Apple usually releases new products in the fall on an annual schedule ahead of an important holiday sales season. But this year is different. Amid a pandemic that has disrupted manufacturing and affected economies around the world, Apple's event is virtual, instead of an in-person live showcase with press and guests in attendance. 

Apple is not expected to announce new iPhones on Tuesday. Instead, Apple could save that reveal for a future product launch.