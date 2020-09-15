Apple event live updates: Apple Watch adding oxygen sensor

Apple will launch new products during a streamed event from its Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday. Apple's product launch event starts at 1 p.m. ET and CNBC will be providing live updates here as news breaks.

Analysts are expecting new Apple Watch models with additional health sensors and faster processors, as well as a redesigned iPad Air with a larger screen. The tagline on media invitations to the virtual event is "Time Flies," a reference to the watch.

Apple usually releases new products in the fall on an annual schedule ahead of an important holiday sales season. But this year is different. Amid a pandemic that has disrupted manufacturing and affected economies around the world, Apple's event is virtual, instead of an in-person live showcase with press and guests in attendance.

Apple is not expected to announce new iPhones on Tuesday. Instead, Apple could save that reveal for a future product launch.