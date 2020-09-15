Bill Gates doesn't expect a virus vaccine before year-end — but he says one drugmaker has the best chance

Bill Gates doesn't believe any of the coronavirus vaccines currently in development are likely to seek U.S. approval before the end of October — something that would be bad news for President Donald Trump, who has hinted at a viable vaccine to counter the pandemic before the country's November 4 election.

"None of the vaccines are likely to seek approval in the U.S. before the end of October," the billionaire Microsoft-founder-turned-philanthropist told CNBC via video conference last week.

But Gates is more confident on a breakthrough around the end of the year or start of next year — and named one drugmaker as being the furthest ahead.

"I do think once you get into, say, December or January, the chances are that at least two or three will (seek approval) — if the effectiveness is there," he said.

"And so we have these phase three trials that are going on. The only vaccine that if everything went perfectly, might seek the emergency use license by the end of October, would be Pfizer," he added.

The Gates Foundation, built by Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, in March announced a collaboration to develop a coronavirus vaccine with several life sciences companies including Pfizer. It also owns stock in Pfizer, as well as Johnson & Johnson, Merck and others and has given multi-million dollar grants to Pfizer for the development of other vaccines in recent years.