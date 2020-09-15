The Chinese version of TikTok now has 600 million daily active users

TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

SINGAPORE — Douyin, the Chinese version of the popular short-video sharing app TikTok, hit 600 million daily active users as of August, parent-company ByteDance said Tuesday. Over 22 million creators made more than 41.7 billion yuan ($6.15 billion) on the platform over the past year, ByteDance China CEO Kelly Zhang said at the Douyin Creator Conference in Shanghai. The company also announced plans to invest traffic resources worth 10 billion yuan to support creators and aim to double their income to 80 billion yuan in the coming year. Both Douyin and its international version, TikTok, have taken off in a big way for ByteDance, which is now one of the most valuable privately held Chinese tech companies. TikTok reported nearly 700 million monthly active users in July and more than 2 billion in global downloads.

Both applications have the same core function — the ability to create and share short videos with added music and special effects available on the apps. But Douyin has more advanced features including a more detailed homepage, e-commerce, more sophisticated set-up for official accounts and sponsored challenges, livestreaming and the ability to upload full-length movies, according to a February report from research firm Gartner. Some of those features on Douyin, like e-commerce, are being tested by TikTok.

