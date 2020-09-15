Investors are sending up a big danger signal about technology stocks

External View of the Apple store on Fifth Avenue on August 19, 2020 in New York City.

Professional investors are sending up a warning sign on the technology stocks that have helped power Wall Street back into a bull market.

Respondents to the September Bank of America Fund Manager Survey, a closely watched barometer of how market pros view the investing landscape, flagged technology specifically as a danger sign for stocks that have seen meteoric gains off the March 23 pandemic lows. Managers also sent signals about shifting allocations and their views on a new bull market and the economy.