Jim Cramer sees opportunities in Caterpillar, D.R. Horton and RH

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday put the spotlight on three cyclical stocks that have been under the radar in a volatile market.

After heeding technical advice from ExplosiveOptions.net founder Bob Lang, Cramer recommended the construction stocks of Caterpillar and D.R. Horton and a retail play in RH, based on how their price trends stack up against their industry peers.

"In a confusing market that's once again circling the wagons around tech, the charts — as interpreted by Bob Lang — say you should consider some interest rate-sensitive stocks," the "Mad Money" host said. "I think he's right."

Money invested in the market has jockeyed between the economic recovery and stay-at-home themes as Wall Street weighs updates on coronavirus vaccine research and economic data.

"For months I've been saying you need a barbell portfolio with some Covid plays and some recovery plays," he added. "Any of these three could easily fit in on the barbell."

The high-flying tech performers, whose companies have been integral to the remote work and school frenzy, took a breather during the broad market sell-off last week after big gains were realized in the tech sector over the summer.

While the tech stocks have recovered some of those losses in recent sessions, the market remains plagued by an uncertain environment.

The stocks of D.R. Horton, RH and Caterpillar are attractive to Cramer for their relative strength measures.

"When you look at the charts, it's crystal clear that money managers have been buying these three stocks hand over fist, even as they paused today because today was all about technology," he said.