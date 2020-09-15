U.S.-China tensions don't eliminate opportunities for investors, says sovereign wealth CEO

SINGAPORE — Investors should not be "too bearish" about the markets even if tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, the chief executive of South Korea's sovereign wealth fund said this week. That's in part because relations are unlikely to shift in the near term, said Choi Heenam of Korea Investment Corporation. "The U.S.-China dispute isn't just political," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on the first day of the Singapore Summit. "It's a hegemonic conflict based on structural problems rather than political interest." "I think it will continue to be an overhang for the global economy, but ultimately, not destructive," he said on Monday.

As the natural result of the pandemic crisis, more countries … tend to concentrate on national interest rather than global interest. That means tech nationalism is going to be intensified. That is very bad news for companies. Choi Heenam Korea Investment Corporation

He said he doesn't see U.S. hawkishness toward China changing much after the presidential elections in November because there is bipartisan support for Washington's current policy toward Beijing. "With that in mind, we don't need to be too bearish about the market, even if tensions between the two countries escalate. Instead, we need to take advantage of the 'risk-off' mode in the market, if there is any." A risk-off scenario is when investors are less tolerant to risks and sell off assets, pushing down prices.

Tech nationalism