Rising debt is a 'very serious issue' that governments face, says Singapore minister

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's deputy prime minister, speaks at a panel discussion during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

One of the biggest challenges that governments will face in the next decade is bringing down debt, a senior minister in Singapore said on Monday.

Governments around the world have increased spending to support their economies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Some have to borrow more to do so — which is a "sensible economic strategy" when confronted with the current crisis and uncertainties, said Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's senior minister and coordinating minister for social policies.

But "the big issue in the next decade is how to ensure that debts are sustainable," said Tharman, a well-known economic and finance expert, at the opening day of the virtual Singapore Summit.

He added that the new high levels of debt that many countries are moving toward cannot continue without hurting growth. That's because today's economies — unlike those in the period after the Second World War — can no longer rely on rapid economic growth and inflation to bring down debt, he explained.