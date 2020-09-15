Square launches payroll feature that could boost its banking business through the Cash App

Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer of Square Inc., second right, tours the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015.

Square is letting workers access some of their earned wages ahead of schedule, which could add fuel to the company's recently booming banking business.

San Francisco-based Square on Tuesday launched "On-Demand Pay," which lets those using Square for payroll give employees up to $200 of a paycheck ahead of the normal biweekly schedule. Those funds can be funneled directly into Square's popular mobile account, the Cash App.

Square, run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, also announced an "instant payments" feature, which lets businesses fund payroll immediately using money in their Square balance, instead of waiting to pay through external bank accounts.

Square's general manager of Payroll, Caroline Hollis, pointed to the decline in cash tips at restaurants as one reason for the product launches. As cash becomes seen as a potential germ-spreader, "a lot of money movement is now happening digitally."

"We're solving for cash flow," Hollis told CNBC in a phone interview. "If you work at a restaurant, cash tips used to be one of the biggest portion of your wages, and that has really dropped off."

Both products incentivize users to sign up for direct deposit through Square's Cash App. Those who opt to get paid via Square's mobile accounts can get their funds within minutes, while linking an external bank account could take a matter of days and incurs a small fee.

"It's much easier to use Cash App versus having to go and look up your account and routing number information," Hollis said. "You get paid sooner if you pay out via Cash App -- we're able to do that because we own both sides of the transaction."