Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Facebook, Alphabet, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • DA Davidson initiated Tupperware as buy.
  • Citi initiated Polaris as buy.
  • BTIG upgraded VF Corp to buy from neutral.
  • KeyBanc initiated Netflix as overweight
  • KeyBanc initiated Facebook, Alphabet, Snap and Pinterest as overweight.
  • KeyBanc initiated Roku as overweight.
  • Seaport initiated Delta Airlines as buy.
  • Barclays upgraded CyberArk to overweight from neutral.
  • Needham raised its price target on Nvidia to a Street high $700 from $600.
  • Maxim upgraded Gilead to buy from hold.
The maker of Wrangler Jeans, Timberland, and Vans brands experienced a stellar 2011, with its stock price increasing 47 percent and checking in as the No. 9 Based in Greenboro, N.C., VF Corp. markets its apparel and footwear brands via department stores and specialty stores, as well as internationally through licensees. It has a market cap of $14.34 billion.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

DA Davidson initiated Tupperware as buy

DA Davidson said in its initiation of Tupperware that it sees "significant" upside potential as the company unveils a new growth strategy among other things.

"The business pivoted under new management in 2Q20, with flat organic sales (ex. COVID) after three quarters of double-digit declines, as sales reps adopted digital tools. ... .Catalysts in the coming months include: (1) more bond repurchases; (2) land sales; (3) sales of the non-core beauty businesses; and (4) unveiling of the new growth strategy."

Citi initiated Polaris as buy

Citi initiated the manufacturer of motorcycles, snowmobiles, and electric vehicles as buy due to the surge in outdoor recreation.

"With COVID-19 limiting or shutting down many seasonal activities, consumers are realizing the great outdoors is still open. Outdoor recreation enables social-distancing, is used in non-urban environments, and does not require travel by plane. Dealer sales of Polaris off-road vehicles and Brunswick marine engines & boats have jumped materially in 2Q20. Polaris reported that North American retail sales were up +57% in 2Q. "