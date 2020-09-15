Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Facebook, Alphabet, Nvidia & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
DA Davidson said in its initiation of Tupperware that it sees "significant" upside potential as the company unveils a new growth strategy among other things.
"The business pivoted under new management in 2Q20, with flat organic sales (ex. COVID) after three quarters of double-digit declines, as sales reps adopted digital tools. ... .Catalysts in the coming months include: (1) more bond repurchases; (2) land sales; (3) sales of the non-core beauty businesses; and (4) unveiling of the new growth strategy."
Citi initiated the manufacturer of motorcycles, snowmobiles, and electric vehicles as buy due to the surge in outdoor recreation.
"With COVID-19 limiting or shutting down many seasonal activities, consumers are realizing the great outdoors is still open. Outdoor recreation enables social-distancing, is used in non-urban environments, and does not require travel by plane. Dealer sales of Polaris off-road vehicles and Brunswick marine engines & boats have jumped materially in 2Q20. Polaris reported that North American retail sales were up +57% in 2Q. "