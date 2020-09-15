Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Facebook, Alphabet, Nvidia & more

Citi initiated the manufacturer of motorcycles, snowmobiles, and electric vehicles as buy due to the surge in outdoor recreation.

"With COVID-19 limiting or shutting down many seasonal activities, consumers are realizing the great outdoors is still open. Outdoor recreation enables social-distancing, is used in non-urban environments, and does not require travel by plane. Dealer sales of Polaris off-road vehicles and Brunswick marine engines & boats have jumped materially in 2Q20. Polaris reported that North American retail sales were up +57% in 2Q. "