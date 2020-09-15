Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

A kid poses next to the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

The Empire State Manufacturing index came in at 17 for September, rebounding from a print of 3.7 in August. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the index to come in at 7. Meanwhile, China reported its first retail sales increase for the year. The country's National Bureau of Statistics said Chinese retail sales rose 0.5% in August.

Shares of Tesla popped 7%. Facebook , Amazon , Netflix and Alphabet also posted gains. However, other parts of the market participated in Tuesday's move higher. Real estate, materials, utilities and industrials all rose along with health care.

The Federal Reserve is set to deliver its latest decision on monetary policy. The latest figures on U.S. retail sales are also scheduled for release.

