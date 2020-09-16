Trump health officials prepare to distribute coronavirus vaccine within 24 hours of OK from FDA

The U.S. government plans to transport a coronavirus vaccine to distribution sites across the U.S. within 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration grants an emergency authorization or approval, senior administration officials said Wednesday.

The government will use medical supply company McKesson as its main distributor for the vaccine, Paul Ostrowski, who is overseeing logistics for the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said during a press call with reporters. "We will move [the vaccine] as fast as possible within a day or so."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for Covid-19 available for free to all Americans. In the plan, the CDC said it anticipates a coronavirus vaccine will initially be granted an emergency use authorization before a full formal approval.

Much of the guidance, but not all, described in the plan will overlap with many routine activities for immunizations and pandemic influenza planning, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said on the same call.

Redfield said the plan will be updated as new information becomes available, including Covid-19 vaccine use in pregnant women and in pediatric populations. He said the vaccine will initially be very limited and will likely go to those most in need, such as health-care workers.

Earlier this month, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a draft proposal for distributing a vaccine in the U.S. if and when one is approved for public use. The report was requested by the National Institutes of Health and the CDC.

The vaccine would be distributed in four phases, with health-care workers, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions getting vaccinated first, according to the group. Essential workers, teachers and people in homeless shelters as well as people in prisons would be next on the list, followed by children and young adults.

The comments came a day after President Donald Trump said a vaccine against the coronavirus could be three or four weeks away, a much more optimistic estimate than from this own health officials. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has said it's "conceivable" but unlikely the U.S. will have a safe and effective vaccine by October.

The CEO of Pfizer, one of the frontrunners in the race for a vaccine, said Sunday that a vaccine could be distributed to Americans before the end of the year.

CEO Albert Bourla told CBS' "Face the Nation" that the company should have key data from its late-stage trial for the FDA by the end of October. If the FDA approves the vaccine, the company is prepared to distribute "hundreds of thousands of doses," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.