DraftKings, New York Giants agree to exclusive sports betting deal

DraftKings has secured another sports partnership, agreeing to an exclusive deal with the New York Giants, the online betting company announced Wednesday.

The agreement makes DraftKings the Giants' official sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner, allowing the company to access team trademarks and logos as it looks to continue building its brand on the gambling front.

Financial terms of the agreement were not provided.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, DraftKings' Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz described the deal as a "multisegment relationship." The company will also have exclusive digital gaming rights and access to the team's virtual sports lounge at MetLife Stadium on game days once fans are allowed back in stadiums.

"It's about all the products," Kucharz said. "We're trying to service the sports fan, and the sportsbook and [daily fantasy sports] are important to us, and we're going to create a lot of opportunities for fans to have fun."

DraftKings will also receive increase brand exposure from the agreement. The company said it is obtaining "premier brand integration across MetLife Stadium during Giants home games" in addition to a presence "across all team-controlled media including television radio and digital and social."

"This is about fan engagement and doing what's right for the person that unfortunately can't get into a stadium right now and has to be at home but wants to be there," Kucharz said.

It's DraftKings' latest move to secure more market share on the sports gambling front. Shares of the company rose Monday after it announced a deal with ESPN that will see DraftKings content integrated with the Disney-owned network.

DraftKings also announced an equity deal with sports icon Michael Jordan and secured its first Major League Baseball partnership with the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 3.

The company also has daily fantasy sports agreements with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots (team owners Robert Craft and Jerry Jones are equity partners in DraftKings).

DraftKings also has daily fantasy sports and sportsbook deals with three National Basketball Association teams. An industry source told CNBC another agreement is in the works with the Detroit Pistons.