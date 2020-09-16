ESPN's week 1 Monday Night Football ratings fall nearly 11%

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

ESPN's first outing of the 2020 National Football League featuring the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers attracted an average of 10.7 million viewers on Monday' night the network announced, down 10.8% from last year's first Monday night game.

Despite hosting the Steelers in a fan-less MetLife Stadium, the Giants lost their opener, 26-16, in the debut of new head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. The game peaked at 13.1 million viewers around 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The top markets for the included Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

The second game between the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos registered 7.6 million viewers as the Titans won, 16-14.

The numbers are down from last year's average of 12 million viewers for the Monday Night Football doubleheader, which was also a decline from 13 million viewers in 2018, for the 2019 opener that featured the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.