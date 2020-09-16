Google is tightening rules on internal message boards as 'new world creates urgency'

Google is asking employees to take a more active role in moderating internal message boards, as those discussions get more heated and employees remain working from home, according to documents obtained by CNBC.

The company has recently seen a rise in posts flagged for racism or abuse on its message boards, according to a recent internal blog post by Google's Internal Community Management Team. The team attributed this to Google employees sharing more as they work from home and to the rise of "tough global conversations."

As a result, the company is expanding a content moderation pilot it started in 2019 to span more than 75 discussion groups on various platforms, documents show. It will require most owners of discussion groups to serve as active moderators, to complete mandatory moderation training, and to create a "charter to define their group's purpose" as well as make sure conversations stay "inclusive" and in line with their charters.

"Our world is going to get more complicated as the year continues," the team stated in the internal blog. "Tensions continue specifically for our Black+ community with Black Lives Matter, and our Asian Googlers with coronavirus and China/Hong Kong. All of this is compounded by the additional stress of working from home, social isolation, and caregiver responsibilities — to name a few. This new world creates urgency to keep work a welcoming place."

The effort shows how leadership attempting to appease employees' desire for transparency and open dialogue, while still cracking down on divisive distractions as staffers work from home through summer 2021.

In August 2019, the company created a formal policy cracking down on internal political discussions, which signaled a significant culture shift for the company. Some employees pushed back against the restrictions, saying they were too broad.

Google, unlike other corporations, has long boasted of being a debate-friendly, free-thinking company whose idealism was baked in early by founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who stepped down from their formal executive roles in December (although they're still the largest shareholders). The company's leadership shake-up under current Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has been accompanied by a gradual clampdown on this free-wheeling culture.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.