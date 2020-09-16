OECD projects global GDP will collapse by 4.5% this year

The global economy has performed better-than-expected but it is still on track for an "unprecedented" decline in output, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Wednesday.

In its latest economic outlook, the OECD said the world economy will contract by 4.5% this year — an upward revision from an estimate made in June that pointed to a 6% fall in gross domestic product (GDP).

"The drop in global output in 2020 is smaller than expected, though still unprecedented in recent history," the OECD said in its report.

Going forward, the OECD expects the global economy to grow by 5% in 2021. Nonetheless, the outlook "remains exceptionally uncertain" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Critically-hit sectors, such as the travel and tourism industries, have not fully recovered from the strict lockdown measures imposed earlier this year. Many countries are grappling with a resurgence in the number of infections. As a result, authorities might introduce new restrictions in the coming weeks to contain new waves — which would add further pressure on the global economy.

"Output picked up swiftly following the easing of confinement measures and the initial re-opening of businesses, but the pace of the global recovery has lost some momentum over the summer months," the OECD said.