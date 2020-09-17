Trump says Amazon costs the USPS 'billions,' but internal docs tell a different story

A US Postal worker delivers Amazon boxes outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 11, 2018 in New York City.

President Donald Trump has routinely blamed Amazon for problems with the U.S. Postal Service, but new documents show the e-commerce giant remains a large and lucrative customer for the USPS.

The USPS circulated "fact-checking statements" internally that buck Trump's criticisms of Amazon and shed new light on its relationship with the company, according to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by watchdog group American Oversight. The documents were first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump has claimed that Amazon costs the Postal Service "billions," but the USPS said in the fact-checking statements, circulated earlier this year, that Amazon was the Postal Service's "largest customer" in fiscal 2019, generating about $3.9 billion in revenue and $1.6 billion in profit.

The Postal Service also countered Trump's oft-repeated argument that it needs to raise prices to make money on deliveries, the documents show. By contrast, the USPS said it has the largest price increases "in recent history" from 2018 to 2019, including a 10% price increase for its Parcel Select service, which is used by Amazon.

"USPS would see a net contribution loss with a significant share of its package business if prices were to be raised significantly," according to the documents. "USPS competitors could take share in these instances."

According to the documents, the agency also expressed concern in April that, if it were to raise prices, it would "cede ground" to competitors and Amazon's growing logistics network.

"Amazon has been aggressively insourcing volume with Amazon logistics, sending two billion-plus packages in fiscal 2019, which primarily cuts into USPS' share," the documents state.

