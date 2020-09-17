Anti-Lindsey Graham super PAC launching first TV ad in 2020 as polls show tight South Carolina Senate race

A super PAC targeting Lindsey Graham is rolling out its first television ad against the longtime South Carolina lawmaker as polls show a tight race for the Republican's U.S. Senate seat.

The PAC, called Lindsey Must Go, is teaming up with NRDC Action Votes, an independent expenditure political committee, to launch the ad next week in the Charleston market. The buy is worth $300,000 and will be on air for 10 days. A PAC spokesman said the group is looking to do more TV ads with just under 50 days until Election Day.

The announcement comes after a new Quinnipiac poll showed Graham tied with his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison. The Cook Political Report marks the race as "lean Republican."

The PAC says the ad will highlight Graham's previous ties to the oil and gas industry.

"Lindsey Graham has shown us his entire career that he's nothing but another politician whose loyalty is for sale to the highest bidder," Lauren Harper, a spokeswoman for the PAC, said in a statement provided to CNBC. "And it's no different for offshore drilling. He's been bought and paid for by big oil and has caved to their every demand. That is, until Trump says otherwise."

"The people of South Carolina don't want oil production posing threats to their beaches, but [Lindsey] Graham's big money donors are salivating at the chance to drill offshore," said Jossie Steinberg, director of NRDC Action Votes.