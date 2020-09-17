Asia stocks set to dip as the Fed signals low rates for years; Australia's August jobs data ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade lower at the Thursday open as investors react to overnight developments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract was at 23,365 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,280. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,475.53.

Shares in Australia also looked poised to dip. The SPI futures contract was at 5,950.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,956.10.

On the economic data front, Australia's employment data for August is expected to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Bank of Japan is also set to release its monetary policy statement at around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN.