CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that he sees Snowflake's double on its first day of public trading as concerning for the stock market, which has soared in recent months after a major coronavirus-driven sell-off earlier this year.

"I think that the amount of money that the institutions had to spend to be able to get their second half of Snowflake after they get their first part on the IPO shows that there is very little discipline," Cramer said on "Squawk Box."