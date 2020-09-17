Debt default risks are on the rise — but there may be investing opportunities

SINGAPORE — Debt default risks have grown since the pandemic — but there are still opportunities for investors, said William Bohnsack, president of investment firm Oak Hill Advisors.

Some of the sectors that have a higher risk of default include retail, restaurants, airlines, and certain sectors within energy, he told CNBC as one of the attendees of the Singapore Summit, which is being held virtually this year.

"We see that they're struggling more so than in other parts of the economy. Yields are at very low levels, and default rates are increasing, so that creates challenges even within debt — where investors can find good opportunities," he said.

"This is not an easy time for any kind of fixed income investor," Bohnsack concluded.

Still, he said, there are opportunities in high-yield bonds — also referred to as "junk bonds." They are corporate debt with low credit ratings that offer high returns for investors willing to take the risk of lending to a business with a poor financial record. Junk bonds are seen as a high-risk, high-reward investment.

Oak Hill Advisors is an alternative investment firm that focuses on distressed credit related investments, among others. It has about $42 billion of assets under management in regions including North America and Europe.