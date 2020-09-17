Ford launches new 'Built American' ad campaign ahead of heated U.S. presidential election

Incoming Ford CEO Jim Farley (left) and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. pose with a 2021 F-150 during an event Sept. 17, 2020 at the company's Michigan plant that produces the pickup.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Amid a heated presidential election and polarizing protests over racial injustice, Ford Motor is betting there's still enough American pride to draw customers with a new "Buy American" ad campaign that touts the company's investments in the U.S.

The automaker on Thursday touted its American jobs and recent investments of about $1.5 billion as it launched a new ad campaign called "Built for America" ahead of production beginning later this month of its next-generation Ford F-150 pickup at a plant in metro Detroit.

Automakers typically try to stay away from anything that could be considered political during a presidential election year, but Ford executives say whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden are in the White House next year, both parties are behind American manufacturing.

"We can't have a strong economy or a strong democracy without a strong manufacturing base, and I've sat with presidents of both parties who understand this," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said during an event Thursday at the company's F-150 plant outside Detroit. "This is not and should not be a political issue, but it does have to be a national mission. There does have to be a sense of urgency about it."

Ford, great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford, said the coronavirus pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of auto manufacturing to the country as automakers were able to quickly mobilize to produce personal protection equipment, ventilators and other supplies.

"In the past six months, it shows why it is so important to have a strong manufacturing base in America," he said. "More than any other automaker, Ford is built for America," referring to the company's new tagline.

To back up its claims, Ford commissioned Boston Consulting Group to do an analysis of its contributions, particularly the F-Series pickup lineup, to America. It found at about $42 billion in revenue, the F-Series is among the largest consumer products in the nation. It ranks behind Apple's iPhone but ahead of Android OS devices, Disney and all major sporting leagues, according to the study.