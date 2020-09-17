Grenke is considering taking legal action against short seller who alleged fraud

LONDON — German financial services provider Grenke said Thursday that it's considering taking legal action against a short seller that published a damning report on the firm.

Fraser Perring of Viceroy Research released a 64-page report on Grenke this week alleging the company of market manipulation, money laundering and fraud.

"The board of directors and supervisory board continue to regard all these accusations as unfounded," Grenke said in a statement. "Grenke is currently considering taking legal action against Viceroy Research."

Grenke said it has convened a task force to deal with the detailed rebuttal of the accusations. It said executives from the company including founder Wolfgang Grenke and Chief Executive Antje Leminsky will comment on the accusations during an investor call on Friday.

BaFin, the German financial regulator, told CNBC it was looking into the allegations of market abuse. The regulator said its probe will look to establish whether Grenke tried to manipulate markets.