House Democrats question findings of Kodak's internal review in wake of botched pharma deal

Kodak executive ringing the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 8, 2014.

House lawmakers on Thursday questioned the findings published earlier this week by the lawfirm hired by Kodak's special committee to conduct an internal review of the events surrounding a planned $765 million loan from the federal government that sent the company's stock price soaring.

Securities transactions made by Kodak CEO Jim Continenza around the time the company learned it could receive the massive loan prompted investigations by lawmakers. Suspicious trading activity around the time of the announcement has also raised concerns about the manner in which the deal was disclosed.

The D.C. law firm, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said in a report to a special committee of independent directors at Kodak's board that Continenza's transactions did not violate company policy or securities laws. However, the investigators did note "several flaws in the process."

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairwoman of the Committee on Financial Services, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said their committees will continue to investigate the contract.

"The report from Kodak's lawyers raises more questions than it answers about the Trump Administration's efforts to provide the company a $765 million loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients despite Kodak's lack of experience in the field," they said in a joint statement. "Let's be clear: this report does not represent the findings of any regulator; it is a report generated by a law firm hired by Kodak."

In a statement to CNBC, Kodak said they are aware of the comments by the lawmakers and added that the company is cooperating with all "third-party regulatory inquiries on these matters."

"Kodak maintains that the launch of a pharmaceutical division would: bolster the domestic response to COVID-19; help increase U.S. supply chain resilience; modernize the national stockpile of pharmaceuticals; and bring pharmaceutical manufacturing and associated jobs back to America," the company said in a statement.

In July, President Donald Trump announced the plans to loan $765 million to Kodak, once known for producing camera film, in order to ramp up domestic manufacturing of drug ingredients under the Defense Production Act. In the days following the announcement, Kodak shares soared more than 2,000%.