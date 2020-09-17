New York City delays in-person learning for middle and high school students until October

Richard Carranza, chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, left, and Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, carry bins with supplies during a news conference at New Bridges Elementary School in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., August. 19, 2020.

New York City's public schools will adopt a phased reopening schedule to return students to the classroom, pushing back the start of in-person learning for middle and high school students to October, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

The new plan will delay the start of in-person learning for middle and high school students in the country's largest school district to Oct. 1, de Blasio said. Kindergarten through fifth grade and K-8 schools will begin in-person instruction on Sept. 29, he said.

All of the city's public school students were scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday. Only preschools and special education schools will now be allowed to reopen next week, de Blasio said. Remote learning has already started and will continue "as these phases come into play."