Snowflake's first-day pop means IPO left $3.8 billion on the table, the most in 12 years

One of the biggest problems with the traditional IPO process (and there are several) is that it's impossible to say whether a deal is a success or a failure.

Snowflake, the cloud-based data management company that's 2020's biggest IPO, jumped 112 percent in its debut Wednesday. For investors who received allocation at the $120-per-share offering price (which, by the way, was 41 percent higher than the range Snowflake had initially marketed earlier in September), that's a win. It's also a win for earlier backers, like Altimeter Capital and Sutter Hill, who have made back multiple times their original investments.

"The heart's beating a little faster right now," said Brad Gerstner, the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, on CNBC as he watched the stock open.

But there's a flip side that's often talked about: money left on the proverbial table. This looks at the abstract concept of opportunity cost — what Snowflake could have raised if it had priced the deal as the broader market valued it. In this case, that figure is $3.8 billion (in addition to the $4 billion Snowflake raised in the IPO and concurrent private placements). Critics of the IPO process say that's capital that could have otherwise been invested in the business.

"In many ways, $SNOW is the final proof of just how broken process is," tweeted Bill Gurley, general partner at venture firm Benchmark and frequent critic of the traditional IPO process.

Snowflake's "money left on the table" is the largest for any company listed in the U.S. since Visa's IPO in 2008. That deal handed an additional $5 billion to Visa investors who got allocation in the IPO, rather than the company. (Note: Visa shares have soared about 1,200 percent since its IPO, compared with a 161 percent gain in the S&P 500 over that same period).

Snowflake's opportunity cost also surpasses that of Alibaba, which is the record-holder for the largest IPO, listed in the U.S., in 2014. However, a minority Alibaba's IPO comprised shares issued by the company — known as primary stock — with the rest sold by previous investors like founder Jack Ma or Yahoo. That meant, Alibaba left $3.2 billion on the table, below that of Snowflake.

(To be sure, Snowflake shares were dropping 10% on Thursday, meaning maybe the stock wasn't as mispriced in the IPO as the first-day pop reflected.)