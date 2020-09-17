SpaceX and European competitor Arianespace win $390 million worth of Intelsat launches

Intelsat picked SpaceX and its European competitor Arianespace to launch seven satellites in the coming years, with the contracts worth a combined $390 million.

Under the terms of the contract, beginning in 2022 Intelsat will launch four of its satellites on two SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets and two more satellites on an Ariane 5 rocket. The final seventh satellite is contracted with both SpaceX and Arianespace, as a way for Intelsat to make sure it launches on time. Intelsat will award whichever company doesn't launch the seventh satellite with a contract for a separate later launch, the company told CNBC.

Intelsat declined CNBC's request for comment on how the $390 million will be split among the two launch companies, citing confidentiality agreements.