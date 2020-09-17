Treasury yields retreat as caution over recovery remains despite Fed support

At around 1:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down at 0.6773% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.4343%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields retreated overnight from the week's highs, which were caused by the Fed's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for years. The central bank also upgraded its economic forecasts, projecting a smaller decline in GDP and a lower unemployment rate in 2020.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also warned that parts of the U.S. economy will continue to struggle unless lawmakers make progress with a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, with Republicans and Democrats thus far unable to broker a deal on Capitol Hill.

Focus on Thursday will shift to last week's jobless claims figures for further indication of the health of the labor market recovery. Published at 8:30 a.m. ET, new unemployment filings are expected to come in at 850,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists, after 884,000 claims were registered the previous week.

August's housing starts and building permits data will also be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $30 billion of 4-week Treasury bills, $35 billion of 8-week bills and $12 billion of 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities),