Cramer: Oracle and Walmart need to work harder to please Trump on TikTok deal

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that Oracle and Walmart are "scrambling" to find out what else they can do gain approval from the Trump administration in their bid to acquire minority stakes in Chinese-owned TikTok.

"I think that Walmart and Oracle will be working all weekend to try to figure out how they can satisfy [President Donald Trump]. I think they already feel they've given him everything they can but obviously that's not going to get it done," Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

Cramer's comments Friday came shortly after the Commerce Department said it plans to ban U.S. business transactions with TikTok and another Chinese app, WeChat. It was the latest development in a weeks-long saga regarding the fate of the apps, which Trump has claimed present a national security risk.

Cramer, host of "Mad Money," said the fate of any potential TikTok deal likely rests with Trump, who said earlier this week he was not fond of TikTok's current owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, retaining a majority stake in the wildly popular social media app.

"The president is the guy doing this. It's not any of his advisors. It's the president, and so nobody knows what's really going to happen," Cramer said.