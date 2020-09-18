Cramer's week ahead: The market will go lower until the big IPOs ease up

The highly anticipated public offerings that have flooded Wall Street in recent days hobbled the stock market this week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said, after the major averages completed another negative week of trading.

Multiple software companies — from Snowflake on Wednesday to Unity on Friday — made their debuts after shares priced above their original target ranges and gained even more value on open markets as investors sold holdings elsewhere to get in on the newcomers.

"All the great earnings in the world won't save this Humpty Dumpty market if we keep getting slammed by people selling good [stocks] to buy the smoking-hot, 100-times sales IPOs," the "Mad Money" host said.

"I think we'll keep churning lower until the deals slow down or the big institutional money managers finally lose interest and go back to stocks that they shouldn't have sold to begin with."

The major averages all dipped about 1% in Friday's session. The session completed a week where the Dow Jones index slipped 0.03% to 27,657.42, the S&P 500 fell 0.64% to 3,319.47 and the Nasdaq Composite reversed 0.56% to 10,793.28.

The decline is a result in part of the supply of new stock overwhelming demand on the market, Cramer said.

"To put it another way, this market's like an ailing retailer that's stuck with way too much inventory. There's no place to put it now that all this new merchandise is coming in, so prices get cut and they get cut and they get cut again until they're low enough to entice the buyers back," he said. "We're not there yet."

What follows is a list of earnings and economic reports that Cramer has circled on his calendar next week and his outlook for the week to come. All projections are based on consensus estimates in Factset: