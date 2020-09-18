Fed's Bullard says 'biggest growth quarter of all time' will lift inflation

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard offered an optimistic look on the U.S. economy, with "off the charts" growth that will help lift inflation.

Bullard also said he sees the unemployment rate falling to 6.5% by the end of the year, an estimate well below the median projection of 7.6% that his Fed colleagues released earlier this week. Unemployment in August was 8.4%, down from the pandemic peak of 14.7%.

"This is the biggest growth quarter of all time in the U.S.," he said during a moderated discussion with the Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation. "It looks like 30% at an annual rate. Crazy number, way off the charts compared to anything we're used to in U.S. post-war macroeconomic history."

That growth, Bullard added, will help the Fed meet its 2% inflation mandate.

Following this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, officials released a statement expressing their commitment to a goal that the central bank has missed since setting the target in 2012.

Under the initiative, the Fed has pledged not to raise rates until inflation has surpassed 2%, even if unemployment slides to a level normally associated with pricing pressures.