German chipmaker Infineon prepared to handle increased competition from China, CEO says

The Infineon logo can be seen on a chip on the board of a microcontroller kit at the Infineon Annual General Meeting in the Congress Center of the Munich Exhibition Center. Infineon is seen as one of Europe's key technology firms in the semiconductor space. Matthias Balk | picture alliance | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing remain a concern for German chipmaker Infineon and it is preparing for increased competition in the semiconductor space out of China, CEO Reinhard Ploss said. Infineon is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and is a top player in automotive, power and security chips. In April, the firm completed its 9 billion euro (about $10.6 billion) takeover of U.S. semiconductor company Cypress and last month reported a net loss of 128 million euros for its fiscal third quarter. "The geopolitical tension between the two superpowers (is) a big concern because we think we should not focus on countries, we should focus on the needs of our global society," Ploss told CNBC during the Singapore Summit, which was held virtually this year due to the coroanvirus pandemic. "This needs cooperation — so the tech dispute we have is definitely a concern of different reasons but we are able to cope with it," he added.

U.S. and China's bilateral relationship deteriorated in recent years due to a trade war and a race to establish dominance in crucial areas of technology including 5G and semiconductors. Washington has targeted Chinese tech companies like Huawei, ZTE and ByteDance on national security grounds. In Huawei's case, the U.S. put the company on a so-called entity list that essentially limits the Chinese telecommunication equipment maker's ability to receive specific goods made in the U.S. Officials have been pushing other governments around the world to place restrictions on Huawei, arguing that the company will give data to the Chinese government for spying. Huawei has denied that it spies for China.

China's semiconductor ambitions