Italians head to the polls in crucial test for the coalition government following the pandemic

Supporters of the Lega party with placards reading "Try me too" in solidarity with Matteo Salvini for the Open Arms trial, during an election rally in support of Stefano Caldoro, candidate for governor of the Campania Region on September 11, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Italians are heading to the polls this weekend for regional elections, and to vote on changes to the constitution, in what is seen as a key test of public support for the government after the country was ravaged by the coronavirus.

Italians will be voting on September 20-21 for the presidency of seven regions (Tuscany, Valle d'Aosta, Liguria, Marche, Apulia, Veneto and Campania) as well as in a long-awaited constitutional referendum on whether to reduce the number of members of parliament from 945 to 600, a move that analysts expect to be approved with little fanfare.

It's the regional elections — that will see 35% of Italy's electorate go to the polls — that are more unpredictable, according to experts.

Four out of seven regions — Apulia, Marche, Tuscany and Campania — are currently governed by the center-left Partito Democratico (PD), the party currently in a national coalition government with the Five Star Movement (M5S) and junior partner, Italia Viva.

Italy's economy has been hit hard (the Bank of Italy forecasts a decline in GDP of around 9.5% for 2020) and the elections would also be seen as a test of the strength for the right-wing opposition, led by Lega.

"The elections are unlikely to trigger a political crisis, and our base case is that the government will remain in power after the vote. That said, we believe the event is a headline risk to its stability," Luca Pennarola, European economist, and Eric Oynoyan, senior G-10 rates strategist, at BNP Paribas said in a note Wednesday.

"Although there is no constitutional requirement for the government to hold a majority in regional governments, these elections have sparked political crises in the past," they added.

Particular attention is being paid to the regional election in Tuscany, formerly a PD stronghold, as it is seen as a bellwether for support for the anti-immigration Lega party under Matteo Salvini. The vote is currently too close to call, polls suggest. BNP Paribas' analysts noted that a loss for the PD could have repercussions on the leadership of the party.