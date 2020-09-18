Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg calls for governments to 'up their game’ on climate change

Nico Rosberg on the first day of the Greentech Festival at Kraftwerk Mitte in Berlin.

Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg told CNBC that global governments need to "up their game" to tackle the "shocking" impact of climate change.

Rosberg was speaking from Berlin at the second annual Greentech Festival, which he co-founded to showcase the "most innovative green technologies and ideas that facilitate a sustainable lifestyle."

He described as "shocking" the wildfires raging on the U.S. West Coast.

"We're experiencing more and more of these devastating fires around the world, and it's most likely of course as a result of the climate change, so that's terrible and yes, it does require governments to really up their game," he said.

Rosberg, who shook the Formula One world by retiring days after becoming world champion in 2016, said he was "not worried" about sustainability and green issues becoming less of a priority in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"I have evidence here in my event … we're actually not only surviving, but we're thriving …. we're growing in the midst of corona," he said, adding that he would not have expected this.

"It's a real testament to how corona … it's going to raise more awareness I think for the environmental issues as well."

Last year's inaugural Greentech Festival, which includes speakers, awards, exhibitions and concerts, attracted over 40,000 guests.

This year, the event is a combination of virtual and in-person sessions taking place at the historic Kraftwerk Berlin building. It has to meet the social distancing requirements of the German government and has a "hygiene concept," including extra air circulation, distribution of masks and "a lot of hand sanitizers."

"Corona was very well managed in Germany, so for now we are not in the second wave yet, and therefore at the moment, it is all more or less manageable for us here," Rosberg told CNBC. Germany has reported close to 270,000 cases of the coronavirus to date, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, but has only had 9,384 deaths — a relatively low number as a percentage of total cases.