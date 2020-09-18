Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow slid 244.56 points, or 0.9%, to 27,657.42. The S&P 500 closed 1.1% lower at 3,319.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1% to 10,793.28. Stocks were under pressure once again by steep declines in major tech names.
Apple dropped 3.2% and Amazon pulled back by 1.8%. Microsoft ended the day down 1.2%. At the S&P 500 sector level, tech fell more than 1% on Friday. Those losses drove major benchmarks to their first three-week losing streaks since last year.
Tensions between China and the U.S. also dampened sentiment on Friday after the U.S. government said it will block all TikTok and WeChat downloads in the country on Sunday. Oracle, which is trying to take a minority stake in TikTok-parent ByteDance, fell 0.7%.