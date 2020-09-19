A package addressed to Trump containing the deadly poison ricin was intercepted this week

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

A letter that tested positive for the deadly poison ricin was detected at an off-site facility that screens mail addressed to the White House, law enforcement officials told NBC News Saturday.

The letter tested positive in both a field test and a laboratory test, one official said, according to NBC News.

A second official reportedly said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the origins of the letter. The letter was intercepted at the screening facility, the officials said.

Representatives of the White House did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.