Bank trading floors could be poised for a makeover in the wake of Covid-19

A member of exchange staff uses a fixed-line telephone while looking at financial data on computer screens on the trading floor of Bats Europe, the European arm of Bats Global Markets Inc., in London, U.K..

Trading floors in banks have been immortalized in countless Hollywood movies. Chaotic scenes of financial professionals, often on the phone, and often screaming; rows of desks and endless monitors all convey highly stressful situations in an industry where time is literally money.

While there's some fiction to this stereotype, the images of densely populated, cavernous spaces are grounded in the truth. And in the era of Covid-19, of course, all that frenetic activity and tightly-packed bodies pose a big challenge — even more so than in the typical group office. As banks begin to think about bringing employees back to work, trading floors could soon get a dramatic makeover.

"We do believe—and we think we will see—a little relaxing of the rigidity of the planning and the shape of trading floors," Rocco Giannetti, managing director at architecture firm Gensler, told CNBC. "Maybe trading floors don't need to be as large. Maybe they don't need to be as dense. Maybe the configurations don't have to be so linear, so we're starting to study what that could look like," he added.

Gensler is an expert in designing office spaces for the financial services industry. The firm has worked with a number of banks, including designing the Bank of America tower in New York City's Bryant Park, which was completed in 2009. Gensler's other clients include JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Nomura and Societe Generale.

Ease of communication has always been pivotal when thinking about the design and layout of trading floors. But in more recent years, banks have also focused on providing enhancements around the trading floor, such as greenery and coffee bars, as a way to counteract the day-to-day stresses for traders. This trend is likely to accelerate in the wake of Covid-19, especially as banks look to recruit and retain talent in the hyper-competitive industry.