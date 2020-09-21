CDC says it erroneously posted guidance that said coronavirus spreads through air and travel beyond six feet

A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it erroneously posted guidance that said the coronavirus spreads through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website," the CDC said. "CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted."

